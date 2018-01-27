Journey Through the Grand Canyon: "She Can, He Can"

press release:

Join us on Saturday, January 27, from 4-5pm for a free event you won't want to miss!

Join Rutabaga manager Tadhg Barrett, and his wife Claire, as they share tips, tricks, and some amazing photos from their trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Learn about two different approaches to experiencing the Canyon: he can share with you the gear and technical expertise needed to whitewater kayak through some of the Canyon's biggest rapids, while she can share a more relaxed version of the same trip, floating down the river by raft while soaking up the sun (and sights). If you've ever wondered what it would be like to journey through the Canyon or what gear might be helpful, then this talk is for you! FREE EVENT!