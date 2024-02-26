Journey, Toto

media release: Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band JOURNEY has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest TOTO.

Journey and Toto will rock the Kohl Center on Monday, February 26, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

Journey – Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Of the tour, Neal Schon says, ""We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin' good memories. See you soon, friends."

Jonathan Cain adds, "Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered."

Special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including "Rosanna," "Africa" and "Hold the Line", will join JOURNEY on all dates.

TOTO's Steve Lukather shares, ""We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can't wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!"

ABOUT JOURNEY

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone. JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

ABOUT TOTO

Over the past decade, TOTO has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. No individual statistic exhibits this more than achieving the milestone of 3 billion cumulative streams of their collected works. Individually and collectively, the band' family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. Amongst the most listened to recordings, "Africa" accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. The song was recertified by the RIAA 8X Platinum. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles continuing to remain relevant while enjoying their multi-generational global fan base. Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert "Sput" Searight (Ghost-Note, Snoop Dogg), keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist / background vocalist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note), and multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr).

With now 45+ years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson's Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. They are pop culture and are one of the few 70's bands that have endured the changing trends and styles continuing to remain relevant.