Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Festival Choir of Madison present Journeys and Jubilations: 50th Anniversary Gala

The Festival Choir of Madison, in celebration of their 50th Anniversary season, will perform several substantial choral-orchestral masterworks from Handel, Beethoven, Mozart, Ola Gjeilo and Verdi, in the University of Wisconsin - Madison’s spectacular performance space at the Hamel Music Center.

The Festival Choir of Madison strives to offer musically outstanding choral events unlike any other in Madison. Concerts celebrate diverse art music traditions from across the globe, ranging from “traditional” choral repertoire to new music by living composers. Founded in 1972, the Festival Choir of Madison is an auditioned, mixed-voice choir of 50 experienced singers who come from all walks of life to make music together. The Festival Choir of Madison is currently under the artistic direction of Sergei Pavlov, who also serves as Director of Choral Activities at Edgewood College. For more information about the Festival Choir, please visit www.festivalchoirmadison.org.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is a rarity, an elite team of musicians nestled in one of the most creative, caring, and daring cities in the country. Founded in 1960, the WCO is one of the elite chamber ensembles in the United States and is dedicated to advancing Wisconsin communities through the transformative power of music. Under the direction of Maestro Andrew Sewell, WCO leverages the unique characteristics of chamber music to bring a wide variety of repertoire to audiences in settings that range from the formality of the concert hall to the intimacy of smaller community venues and the open accessibility of parks and other public spaces. For more information on the WCO, please visit https://wcoconcerts.org/

7:30pm-9:30pm

June 3, 2023

Mead Witter Concert Hall - Hamel Music Center

$35.00

Choir: https://www.festivalchoirmadison.org