ONLINE: Joy Ann Ribar

press release: Author Joy Ann Ribar joins us for Virtual Book Club where we'll discuss her book DEEP BITTER ROOTS!

About the Book: The promise of Spring in Deep Lakes, Wisconsin brings the community out of hibernation to plan the annual Roots Festival. Bubble and Bake owner Frankie Champagne just wants to help the Granite Mansion quarry heiress plan the keynote presentation. So, why does she find herself in the middle of the legendary and deadly Quarry Curse?

About the Author: Joy Ann Ribar grew up in a small Wisconsin community where Winter is the longest season of the year, the Friday Fish Fry is a religion and Up North is a collection of wonderful memories instead of a destination. Joy loves to travel just about anywhere, but her hiking boots keep finding their way back to Wisconsin. Where else can a person find excuses to bake goodies nine months of the year as comfort from the cold? Where else is grilling brats, drinking toasts and slicing cheese considered a workout? Where else can you find celebrated supper clubs, the largest variety of year-round water activities and the most adoring football fans even when the Packers are losing? And in the current century, visitors can find something in Wisconsin they never imagined - many first-rate wineries!