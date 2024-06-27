The Joy of Journaling

RSVP

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Want to create and experience more joy in your life? Join us as ZenEd Wellness guides us through the joy of journaling. This program offers experiential exercises that elicit joy, along with a journaling for joy practice.

Participants will receive a journal and pen. Space is limited. Registration is required and will be available at mcfarlandlibrary.org or by calling 608-838-9030 starting June 13.

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Health & Fitness, Special Interests
6088389030
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - The Joy of Journaling - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Joy of Journaling - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Joy of Journaling - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Joy of Journaling - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 ical