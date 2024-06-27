The Joy of Journaling
media release: Want to create and experience more joy in your life? Join us as ZenEd Wellness guides us through the joy of journaling. This program offers experiential exercises that elicit joy, along with a journaling for joy practice.
Participants will receive a journal and pen. Space is limited. Registration is required and will be available at mcfarlandlibrary.org or by calling 608-838-9030 starting June 13.
