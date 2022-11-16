press release: Joyful Movement is a new trend and mindset. It focuses on finding fun and sustainable ways of moving our bodies, and away from the traditional ideas about exercise which focus on reps, calorie-burning, and sweat inducing movement. Through Joyful Movement you can improve your relationship with your body and mind, ease chronic pain, and release stress. Learning this new approach, emphasizing movement that brings you joy, will help to inspire you to move more.

Miranda Merkes has been practicing bodywork for 16+ years and most of that time has been spent at GHC. Educating clients on how movements and nerve exercises can regulate our autonomic nervous system and the vast benefits that come with a healthy nervous system have become a passion of hers.