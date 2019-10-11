press release: Joyryde emerged into the music scene in 2016 and his journey has been as unique as the man himself. His talents don’t simply reside in the studio or on mainstage festival stages; Joyryde is a multi-hyphenate talent who brings his signature style and taste to the worlds of fashion, directing, and production design. Joyryde’s music has garnered support from the likes of Skirllex, DJ Snake, Diplo, Major Lazer, Yellow Claw, Tchami, NGHTMRE, Jauz, and more. His first tour made headlines with the debut of his “C.A.R” stage production, or “Calling All Rydrz”, the first design of its kind. His relentless touring schedule has allowed him to perform at music festivals including Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoee, EDC Las Vegas and Orlando. As well as conquering international festival stages such as Lollapalooza Paris, EDC Japan, and many more.