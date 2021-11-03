ONLINE: JP Leary

press release:Join us for "Book Bites" - a series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series streams on the WHS Press Facebook page.

On Wednesday, November 3 author J P Leary discusses his book The Story of Act 31: How Native History Came to Wisconsin ClassroomsSince its passage in 1989, a state law known as Act 31 requires that all students in Wisconsin learn about the history, culture, and tribal sovereignty of Wisconsin's federally recognized tribes. The Story of Act 31 details the law's inception-tracing its origins to a court decision in 1983 that affirmed American Indian hunting and fishing treaty rights in Wisconsin, and to the violent public outcry that followed the court's decision. Author J P Leary paints a picture of controversy stemming from past policy decisions that denied generations of Wisconsin students the opportunity to learn about tribal history.

Dr. J P Leary (Cherokee/Delaware) is an associate professor in First Nations studies, history, and humanities at UW-Green Bay. He is also a member of the graduate faculty in the professional program in education and a faculty affiliate with the Education Center for First Nations Studies. His primary research interests relate to curriculum policy, the history of education, and the representation and self-representation of Native people in education and popular culture.