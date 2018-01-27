JPhelpz, 2FAC3D, Rifle Tower, Zilver, Apple Country

$20 adv. (ages 18+).

press release: Ocular Presents brings you - International performer Jphelpz delivers an unprecedented style that has been merciless to the bass music scene. This St. Louis producer has made a powerful impact by taking his mechanical dubstep sound to the next level with major label releases on Datsik's own Firepower Records and other powerhouse labels. As Jphelpz perfects his production skills he has gained the continuous support from Zed's Dead, Excision, Datsik, 12th Planet, Funtcase Modestep, and many other renown artists. The future of bass music falls into the hands of Jphelpz as his robotic bass sound rushes through your entire body as he drops the heaviest & deadliest dubstep known to mankind. With 2FAC3D - Rifle Tower, Apple Country, Zilver .