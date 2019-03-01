× Expand West High School student artist Juan Mills.

press release: The first exhibition at Art & Sons will feature Juan Mills, a 14 year old student from West High. Juan's talent is beyond his years and we can't wait to see what his future holds. This will be Juan's first opening so we want to pack the house for him. We will be open for viewing from noon until 8pm on Friday March 1. There will be an opening reception from 5-8 featuring non-alcoholic drinks and plenty of snacks. This is an all ages event.

Juan Mills' Artist Statement

My name is Juan Mills and I am a 14 year old freshman at West High School. I became passionate about art when I was 9 years old and began working with art teacher Shane Quella at Walbridge School. The Dream Big series experiment with line, color and movement. I love to draw faces and very detailed design using paint markers, pens, spray paint and acrylics. My high energy and fast-pace work means I create art quickly. I have dyslexia and learning disabilities which make reading and writing difficult. But it also helps me be creative and artistic. My inspiration comes from the art of Shane Quella, Stefan Matioc, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Pablo Picasso. Despite my struggles, I always dream big!