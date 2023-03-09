press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum

Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 6:30-8 p.m., online via Zoom

Do campaign contributions affect judicial independence? Do such contributions create a public perception of judicial bias? Should judges should decide cases involving their major campaign contributors?

Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Thursday, March 9, for our virtual public issues forum Judicial Integrity: Should Judges Decide Cases Involving Their Major Campaign Contributors? The results of the state Supreme Court election on April 4 will likely have a major impact on Wisconsinites. Campaign finance will be discussed by panelists:

The Honorable Louis Butler , Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice

, Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Matt Rothschild , Executive Director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

, Executive Director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Moderator: Erin Everett, State Bar of Wisconsin; LWVDC member

LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.

More information about forums, including a link to register, can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.