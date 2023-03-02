Jules Iolyn, Nancy Rost, Stephanie Rearick, Huan-Hua Chye

× Expand Jules Iolyn

media release: The Harmony Bar’s Shecase Showdown series moves into it’s second year of finely curated female-forward music on Thursday, March 2.

This quarter's installment, hosted by Huan-Hua Chye (Gentle Brontosaurus), features Jules Iolyn (Jules & the Gems), Nancy Rost (award winning songwriter) and Stephanie Rearick (soundscape texturist). The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 and is free.