Jules & the Jems, Spine Stealers, Beth Kille, DJ Kayla Kush

media release: Come celebrate International Women’s Day by raising money for DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) with a cheese raffle, gift basket raffle and 50/50 raffle! Live music from women led musicians!

DJ Kayla Kush 5PM

Beth Kille 6PM

Spine Stealers 7PM

Jules & The Jems 8PM

And Special Guests!

https://www.facebook.com/events/572272891515020/