press release: “Home is where the racism is…” is a gallery show by Julia Levine that will include a collection of portraits, interviews, and archival material. The work was completed between Fall 2016 and May 2018, through collaboration with folks from Wisconsin that aim to dismantle deeply embedded racism within their communities. The driving questions of this work are personal: what drives folks in their work? What have they learned from challenging oppressive systems and community members? What does equality look like to them?

The interviewees range in experience: from the Young People’s Resistance Committee teaching summer freedom schools in North Milwaukee to Joe Rose, Bad River Ojibwe elder, fighting for indigenous land rights for over 40 years. The interviewees differ in philosophy: Xong Xiong primarily focuses on providing decolonized education for Hmong youth in La Crosse, while Voces de la Frontera focuses on building political coalitions to influence Wisconsin policy. What they share is a sense of urgency, an appreciation for those who came before, and a dedication to their communities.In the process of opposing their own oppression, these organizers have often (re)built ways of relating and existing outside of normative systems. This collection seeks to elevate and draw connections between these stories, ultimately providing a space for discussing community transformation in Wisconsin.

Event dates: May 16, 4pm-9pm; May 17-18, 12pm- 9pm, Yatra Studio. 646 West Washington Avenue.