7:30 & 10 pm, 7/26-27. $20-$18.

media release: Julian McCullough is an American actor, writer, producer, and comedian best known for his appearances on Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings, Chelsea Lately, and Guy Code. He is the host of the BE FUNNY tour w/ Nate Bargatze.

He has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, NPR’s This American Life, and starred in his own half hour special on Comedy Central. You can catch him every Saturday as host of TBS’ “Very Funny News” and on MTV2’s hit series Guy Code. He has contributed to countless pop culture talking head shows and has hosted three stand alone specials for VH1.