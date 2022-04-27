ONLINE: Julie Phillips

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Julie Phillips, author of The Baby on the Fire Escape, for a conversation on Crowdcast with Chris Kraus!

The Baby on the Fire Escape: Creativity, Motherhood, and the Mind-Baby Problem is an insightful and provocative exploration of the relationship between motherhood and art through the lives of women artists and writers. What does it mean to create, not in “a room of one’s own,” but in a domestic space? Do children and genius rule each other out? In The Baby on the Fire Escape, Julie Phillips traverses the shifting terrain where motherhood and creativity converge. With fierce empathy and vivid prose, Phillips evokes the intimate struggles of brilliant artists and writers, including Doris Lessing, who had to choose between her motherhood and herself; Ursula K. Le Guin, who found productive stability in family life; Audre Lorde, whose queer, polyamorous union allowed her to raise children on her own terms; and Alice Neel, who once, to finish a painting, was said to have left her baby on the fire escape of her New York apartment. A meditation on maternal identity and artistic greatness, The Baby on the Fire Escape illuminates some of the most pressing conflicts in contemporary women’s lives.

Julie Phillips is the National Book Critics Circle Award–winning author of James Tiptree, Jr.: The Double Life of Alice B. Sheldon. The recipient of a Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant, she lives in Amsterdam with her partner and their two children.

Chris Kraus is the author of four novels, three essay collections and a literary biography of Kathy Acker. Her first novel, I Love Dick, was adapted for television. She is presently working on a novel set on the Iron Range of norther Minnesota. Kraus is a co-editor, alongside Hedi El Kholti, of the independent press Semiotexte. She lives in LA and teaches writing at ArtCenter.