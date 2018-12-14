press release: Juliet, Naked is the story of Annie (the long-suffering girlfriend of Duncan) and her unlikely transatlantic romance with once revered, now faded, singer-songwriter, Tucker Crowe, who also happens to be the subject of Duncan's musical obsession. [R, 1hr 38min, Comedy|Drama|Music, 2018]

All shows are free and open to the public. Join the West Madison Senior Center at the Alicia Ashman Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to watch current releases. Refreshments will be served.