Julius Caesar

press release: RSVPs required: https://madisonshakespeare. org/caesar2020

Sunday October 18, 3:00 PM, outdoors on the east lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way, Middleton

I dreamt to-night that I did feast with Caesar,

And things unlucky charge my fantasy:

I have no will to wander forth of doors,

Yet something leads me forth.

Join Madison Shakespeare Company for a special open air presentation on Sunday October 18 at 3:00 PM.

This outdoor reading of Shakespeare’s politically charged classic is free. RSVPs are required.

Performance will be under 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performance will be held on the east side lawn at Esser Place, 1850 Deming Way (at Terrace Ave.) in Middleton. Our thanks to Compass Properties for their generous cooperation.

Seating is not provided, so please bring your own lawn seating or blankets. Seating zones will be clearly marked to provide household distancing.

RSVPs are required and are available at https://madisonshakespeare. org/caesar2020/ where public health compliance information is also provided.