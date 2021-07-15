media release: Grab a blanket or bring a lawn chair and enjoy the FREE film screening. A board game holds a man trapped for decades, and kids playing it releases him -- and a lot of danger. PG, 1995.

All movie locations will have restrooms or accessible portable restrooms provided. Madison Parks, is a division of the City of Madison, and has more than 270 parks and provides hiking trails, golf courses, community pool, disc golf courses, ice skating, cross-country skiing, off-leash dog parks and more.

The City of Madison Parks Division developed Movies with Madison Parks in harmony with the City's Neighborhood Resource Teams (NRTs). Sina Davis, from the Allied Drive Neighborhood, provided the spark and served as the main community driver behind the creation and development of the program. This popular program was named in her honor, just prior to her passing in July 2019. LEARN MORE ABOUT SINA DAVIS.