press release: Our twice a month movie group, Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Drinks and Snacks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

The first week in April's showing is JUMP, DARLING - April 12th@7pm.

Jump, Darling stars Thomas Duplessie, Cloris Leachman (in one of her last roles), Jayne Eastwood, Linda Kash, Tynomi Banks, Miss Fiercalicious and Faye Slift

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!