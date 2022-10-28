Jumptown Swing Dance

media release: Come join Jumptown Swing for this Friday night dance with live music provided by Milwaukee Hot Club! Whether you're an established dancer, a music lover, or looking for a fun date night, this event has you covered!

For over ten years, Milwaukee Hot Club has been playing gypsy swing in the tradition of the late, great Django Reinhardt. Their music is a high energy mix of swing and latin rhythms, from ballads to barn burners; exuberant instrumental music alternating with soulful vocals.

8:00–8:30pm: Beginner Lesson - We’ll show you 6-count swing basics so you can get on the floor and dance right away. No partner or experience required.

8:30–8:45pm: Social dancing with DJ'd music.

8:45–10:45pm: Live music by Milwaukee Hot Club

Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704

Details: A suggested donation of $20 includes a beginner's lesson and 2 hours of live music with Milwaukee Hot Club. Light refreshments will also be available. Shoes:Attendees must bring a pair of clean shoes for dancing. If patrons forget to bring a clean pair, dancing in socks is acceptable.