press release: The First Annual Juneteenth Afropolitan Gala. A night of elegance where we come together and celebrate Juneteenth by honoring the 30th Annual Celebration in Madison. Recognition of the Juneteenth Harambee and Unsung Hero Awards. Secretary Dawn Crim, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and state Rep. Shelia Stubbs will share the keynote. These women are the first African American in their roles, along with a wonderfully planned soul food menu in a festive Afrocentric atmosphere.

Schedule

6:30 PM Networking

8:00 PM Soul Food Buffet

9:00 PM Keynote Speech

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. The 2019 celebration (30th annual) will take place June 15 at Penn Park. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.