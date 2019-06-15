press release: Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.

Meet us at the Park!

The parade starts at 10:45 AM at the Fountain of Life Church. The opening ceremony will begin at 12 PM at the Main Stage.

Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10 AM - 6 PM at Penn Park

Meet rapper, record producer, actor, activist, and philanthropist David Banner, Saturday, June 15, 1-2 PM, at Fountain of Life.

This event will also feature

· Tani and AfroFunk Band

· Rick Flowers and Juneteenth Band

· Violinist Lexi Carter

· Dancers - John Crim, Perry Williams and Nakia Williams

· Blues Singer Bea Hubbard (Ms. Bea)

· Psalmists Dr. Roderquita Ward and Jan Wheaton