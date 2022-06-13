Juneteenth Events

media release: The 33rd Annual outdoor celebration of Juneteenth will take place in Penn Park on June 18, from noon-6 pm. Staging for the parade begins at 10 am at Fountain of Life, with the parade departing at 11 am for the park. Register here to participate in the parade. The 2022 theme is: Black Resilience: Embracing the Past to Define the Future. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation, food, and other activities. Juneteenth provides the opportunity for your group or agency to reach a significant portion of Madison's African American community. Our many partnerships have increased the Celebration's ability to draw a wider audience from across Dane County.

More events:

Monday, June 13: Noon: Flag raising: Join us for the flag raising at the City County Building; 6 pm: Opening Ceremony: Join us as we kick off our 33rd Annual Madison Juneteenth Celebration! On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/410442310966327/

Tuesday, June 14 (all online): 10 am: The Empower Lab; noon: "Healing from Trauma" book workshop; 4 pm: Planning for Your Future; 6 pm: Youth motivational presentation

Wednesday, June 15 (all online): 10 am: Healing Labs: Who Am I and I Am: Self Determination, Resilience and Empowerment; noon: Healing Labs: Who Am I and I Am: Genetics, DNA and Ancestry; 2 pm: Modern Day Slavery; 6 pm: Finger on the Pulse: Voting, Social Injustice and Wellness

Thursday, June 16 (all online): 10:30 am: Black Wellness: Hypertension; 12:30 pm: Black Wellness: Cancer in Black & Brown; 2:30 pm: Building Resilience in Mental Health; 7:30 pm: Virtual open mic night

Friday, June 17 (all online): noon: Health & Wellness: Precision Medicine; 3 pm: Health & Wellness: Autoimmune Diseases in Black Community; 5 pm: Health & Welllness: Kitchen Chemist presentation by Dr. Roderquita Moore.

Sunday, June 19: 1 pm: National Father's Day Grill Off, location TBA.

Find registration links for online events at kujichaguliamcsd.org and more program details at facebook.com/KujichaguliaMadison.