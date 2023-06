media release: Please join Governor Tony Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus in raising the Juneteenth Flag above the Wisconsin State Capitol to celebrate Juneteenth.

The event is on Friday, June 16, and starts at 12:00 p.m. at the King Street entrance to the State Capitol. The event will begin promptly at noon, so please plan on arriving early. Please share the event information with your friends, family, and networks.