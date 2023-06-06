Juneteenth Flag-Raising

× Expand Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination Attendees at a past Juneteenth event in Madison.

media release: Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the intended emancipation of slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865 emancipating those in the southwestern territories including, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin state holiday on December 1, 2009, and a national holiday in 2021.

In collaboration with our community partners, the celebration will kick off with a flag raising at noon, June 6, at the City-County Building. Virtual programming takes place on Monday, June 12- 16, 2023. On Friday evening, there will be an opening ceremony at the UW Partnership Space -South Madison from 5:-7:30 pm along with introduction of our elected officials, presentation of the annual Juneteenth Awards and refreshments.

The outdoor festivities will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 beginning with the Annual Parade, staging begins at 10 am at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, with the parade departing at 10:45 am and climaxing at Penn Park (Buick and Fisher Street). The celebration will begin at noon with a brief program featuring comments by community elders, leaders, and political leaders. Their words of reflection will be followed by a collective moment of celebration. As usual the Celebration will feature tributes to music legends and historical figures. This year, Tina Turner, Michael Henderson, Irene Cara, and Ramsey Lewis will be honored. Please come out and enjoy some our local performers; Rick Flowers and the Juneteenth Band, Michelle Bozeman, Adem Tesfaye, Ms. Bee (Blues Queen), Bruce Alford, Marcus Porter, NoNo, 1ofmani, Eli Blakely, Alise Mosley, Sira Sangare, Lature Carter, R.R. Moore, Perry Williams and array of local artists, presentations, displays and activities, cultural information and food will be showcased, all in a festive, family-centered atmosphere.

If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can

contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com or visit our website: www.kujimcsd.org.