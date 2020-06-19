press release: The African American Council of Churches is pleased to host The Juneteenth Giveaway on Friday, June 19, 3 PM at the Alliant Energy Center. Anyone who is in need is welcomed to come. This event will go on until we are completely out of everything.

We currently have 800 $50 gift cards, 800 face masks and Second Harvest Food Bank will have diapers, personal hygiene products, pet food, and a variety of food. Please come with an empty trunk.

We will also be providing information for Voter Registration and completing the Census survey.

Click here for more information about the African American Council of Churches Giveaway event.

We need volunteers to help distribute the items. Please RSVP.

Please donate:

Masks

Hand Sanitizer

$50 gift card