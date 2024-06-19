media release: We’re opening the tasting room on a Tuesday to celebrate Juneteenth with some amazing local businesses. Our Juneteenth Marketplace vendors will be selling their goods from 4pm-8pm.

And Devine Grilling will be parked outside with their food-truck serving up their delicious eats!

Vendors include:

608 Bartender

Defending Black Girlhood – Lilada’s Art

SeeMore’s Design & Fashion

Dolce Desserts by Dominique

Madre Yerba

Come grab some local beer or wine, & shop local!