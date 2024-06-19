Juneteenth Marketplace

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: We’re opening the tasting room on a Tuesday to celebrate Juneteenth with some amazing local businesses. Our Juneteenth Marketplace vendors will be selling their goods from 4pm-8pm.

And Devine Grilling will be parked outside with their food-truck serving up their delicious eats!

Vendors include:

608 Bartender

Defending Black Girlhood – Lilada’s Art

SeeMore’s Design & Fashion

Dolce Desserts by Dominique

Madre Yerba

Come grab some local beer or wine, & shop local!

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-620-5172
