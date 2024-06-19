Juneteenth Marketplace
to
Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: We’re opening the tasting room on a Tuesday to celebrate Juneteenth with some amazing local businesses. Our Juneteenth Marketplace vendors will be selling their goods from 4pm-8pm.
And Devine Grilling will be parked outside with their food-truck serving up their delicious eats!
Vendors include:
608 Bartender
Defending Black Girlhood – Lilada’s Art
SeeMore’s Design & Fashion
Dolce Desserts by Dominique
Madre Yerba
Come grab some local beer or wine, & shop local!