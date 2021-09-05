Jungle Rot, Morta Skuld, Cyanosis, Vermillion

media release: Steeped in the relatively straightforward, yet viciously corrosive grooves perpetrated by early-90s bands like Sodom, Unleashed, and Bolt Thrower, Kenosha, Wisconsins Jungle Rot deliver a punitive blend of old-school thrash metal, death metal, crossover, and crusty punk. Founded in 1993 vocalist and guitarist Dave Matrise has been the groups only constant member the band made their official debut with 1998s Pulverizer Records-issued Slaughter the Weak. Subsequent efforts continued to marry punishing beats to caustic riffage, which resulted in multiple albums and eventually lead to signing with Victory Records, who released four albums including the bands eponymous ninth studio long player in 2018, celebrating 25 years of Jungle Rot cacophony.

