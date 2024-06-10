media release: Looking for a fun-filled, adventurous summer outside? Join the Lussier Family Heritage Center’s Junior Naturalist Summer Camp in the heart of the Capital Springs Recreation Area.

Youth cohorts, between ages 6 - 14, will practice being a naturalist, outdoor recreation, and discovering the world around them. By using exploration tools and curiosity we will learn more about our natural areas. Through biking, hiking, and canoeing, we will look high and low in water, prairies, and woodlands to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding environment.

Junior Naturalist activities will take place in William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and surrounding Dane County Parks areas. Each camp will be one week long with a designated theme. Campers will be participating in a range of activities including scientific exploration, biking, plant and animal ID, canoeing, and more! This summer we are offering multiple summer camp sessions for ages 6 – 14. These sessions are happening concurrently so if you have children that fall into two different age groups, you can register them both for the same session so that you can drop them off and pick them up at the same time. There will be a maximum capacity of 12 campers in each camp group.

Drop-off and pick up will be at the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison) at the following times:

Drop-off: 8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Pick-up: 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Extended Care: available from 7:15 - 5:30 pm for an additional cost

Cost: Pricing for camp starts at $300 a week. View the camp brochure to see pricing for each specific camp. Price reflected in brochure includes all field trip fees.

Junior Naturalist Benefits: