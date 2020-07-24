Jurassic Park

× Expand A recent screening of "Selma" at The Bodgery.

Steven Spielberg blockbuster about a theme park populated by dinosaurs. PG-13, 1993.

press release: Drive-in movie at 9pm at The Bodgery, 740 Oscar Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53704. Free admission, outdoor showing, playing audio through your car radio! Located at former Oscar Mayer campus.

We have snacks, sweets, and beverages for sale. Arrive early (gate opens 8pm) for best parking, and BRING BUG REPELLENT! Also cash or venmo for the treats.

A cautionary tale from something else that opened up too soon...

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2604864393112256/