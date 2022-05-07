Jurassic Parks Run

media release: Register for the FIRST EVER Jurassic Parks 5K/8K/Dog Jog/FREE Kids Dino Dash! There is something for the whole family. Join Parker N. Rex, our official mascot, on May 7th to run through the parks on our trail system! Run through 2 parks when you sign up for the 5K and three parks when you sign up for the 8K! Register at https://cityofsunprairie.com/ jurassicparksrun

Saturday May 7, 8 AM – 11 AM, Stoneridge Estates Park, 300 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie

Saturday, May 7. Pre-registration/packet pick up on Friday, May 6, 8:30 AM – 7 PM at the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry office at 2598 West Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. No deadline for registration, can register the morning of the run starting at 7 AM at Stoneridge Estates Park.

$25 to register (includes shirt and goodie bag), $10 to register your dog for the Dog Jog (includes small goodie bag), and FREE Kids Dash