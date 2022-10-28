media release: Jurassic Quest is a Dinosaur Adventure for the whole family. The main exhibit features over 80 realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Interact with, learn about and even ride a few of these creatures. Lots of fun activities for kids of all ages, including fossil digs, “Dino Bounce” area, face painting, Dino crafts and much more! All events are indoors in the Exhibition Hall. No carry-ins allowed. Parking $8, cash or card.

Fri 2p-8p

Sat 9a-8p

Sun 9a-5p

Kids 2-10 $22

Kids VIP 2-10 $36

Ages 11-64 $22

Age 65+ $19