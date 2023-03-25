media release: Progress Center for Black Women and DragonFly Yoga are partnering to provide access to wellness activities to the Center’s members and other interested community members of color.

Yoga will be led by the Center’s Mindful Movement Ambassador Keena Atkinson.

Please note that the 1hr yoga session is hot yoga. It’s suggested that you wear light and comfortable clothing, as well as bring a water bottle and towel. (Mats, towels, and water will also be available)

Attendees will also hear from the Center’s Founder + CEO Sabrina Madison about the Progress Center X Dragonfly partnership and how it can contribute to your health and wellness goals.

*Get to know the Dragonfly Yoga Space

*Enjoy light refreshments

*Mingle

Questions? Email hello@centerforblackwomen.org or call 608-467-6744