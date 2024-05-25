Just Merl & a Girl

× Expand Tiffany Qualizza Photography Myles Talbott Dyad

media release: Merl Halverson has been in the music scene in Madison and the surrounding areas for over 30 years. After headlining many popular bands he branched out as a soloist - Just Merl. From there his wife Maryanne joined him for the last seven years by complimenting his acoustic guitar by tastefully blending and adding a full rich Americana sound with her harmonicas, as well as a fresh new voice.

Just Merl and A Girl performs cover songs from the '70s to current using their own unique style and flair from all of your favorite pop, rock, folk legends.