JustDane 50th Anniversary Celebration

media release: JustDane is excited to be celebrating 50 years of advocacy in the community and invite you to join the festivities.

The evening will be begin with live jazz music and hors d'oeuvres, followed by our celebration featuring a presentation from Father Boyle and Homeboys of Homeboy Industries (https://homeboyindustries.org/). Based on Los Angeles, Homeboy Industries is the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. They provide hope and job training for formerly gang involved and previously incarcerated people so they can redirect their lives and become contributing members of society. This correlates greatly with the work JustDane has been doing in Wisconsin at Just Bakery and with our reentry programs. We are excited to hear more about the powerful work they are doing.

Join us in the Mitby Theater of Madison College: Truax Campus.