"Justice Club: I Am Home" Book Release Party
A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Event by Madison Print & Resist Zinefest, A Room of One's Own Bookstore and Communication
One week after the Madison Print & Resist Zinefest, we are hosting a zine reading at A Room of One's Own Bookstore. We will have readings from some local zine makers, and our friends at Communication will be releasing their Justice Club workbook, "Justice Club: I am Home."
Thanks to A Room of One's Own for ofering to host this event! More details about the zine reading will be added soon.
More about the Zinefest on can be found here:
More about Justice Club can be found here: https://communicationmadison.com/justice-club-1
Support for the Justice Club camp and workbook came from the Wisconsin Arts Board. We thank them for their assistance.