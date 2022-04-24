"Justice Club: I Am Home" Book Release Party

media release: Event by Madison Print & Resist Zinefest, A Room of One's Own Bookstore and Communication

One week after the Madison Print & Resist Zinefest, we are hosting a zine reading at A Room of One's Own Bookstore. We will have readings from some local zine makers, and our friends at Communication will be releasing their Justice Club workbook, "Justice Club: I am Home."

Thanks to A Room of One's Own for ofering to host this event! More details about the zine reading will be added soon.

More about the Zinefest on can be found here:

https://fb.me/e/1I6bRIsMi

More about Justice Club can be found here: https://communicationmadison.com/justice-club-1

Support for the Justice Club camp and workbook came from the Wisconsin Arts Board. We thank them for their assistance.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1373403529751959/