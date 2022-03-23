ONLINE: Justice Matters in Dane County: A Conversation with Three Dane County Judicial Candidates

media release: Join JustDane for the third session of our 2022 JustConversations series on Wednesday, March 23rd! This month, we welcome three Dane County Judicial Candidates to join the conversation. JustDane Board President, Payal Khandhar, will lead the discussion as we get to know each candidate, their role and the role of the courts in the criminal justice system, and how this role can (or cannot) impact some hot topics such as bail reform, public safety, and jail conditions. Please join the conversation on Zoom! The speakers are Hon. John Hyland (Circuit Court Branch 14), Hon. Nicholas McNamara (Branch 5), Diane Schlipper (Branch 3 candidate).

JustDane is grateful for the generous sponsorship from Cuna Mutual Group to continue hosting these JustConversations in 2022.