Justified Anger: 10 Years of System Transformation

media release: Community change requires both individual and systems transformation. Justified Anger is an initiative of Nehemiah that cultivates innovative Black and non-black leaders through culturally grounded programs, dynamic educational experiences and collaborative partnerships that lead to transformational relationships, equitable systems and just solutions.

Ten years ago, Dr. Gee wrote the "Justified Anger" article that catalyzed Nehemiah’s work to change the systems that hold racism and inequities in our society in place. On Tuesday, December 5, at 5:00 PM, we invite you to gather with Nehemiah leadership, staff and the bedrock of our ability to do this work – our supporters.

This Justified Anger kickoff event will feature music, food, friends, stories of community transformation, and the introduction of the Nehemiah Heartbeat Society! We will also announce more events to come in 2024!

EVENT DETAILS

5:30 PM - Program begins

5:45 PM - Special presentation (you will not want to miss this)

6:15 PM - Justified Anger and Systems Change discussion

7:00 PM - Introduction of the Nehemiah Heartbeat Society

7:15 PM - Mingle with staff, Board and Nehemiah family of supporters, check out the new Nehemiah merch online store!

7:45 PM - Have a safe ride home