ONLINE: Justified Anger Book Club

press release: Reading The History of White People will provide us with a framework to understand the construct of Whiteness. Using this framework, we will become more intimate with how the White power structure came to be associated with European heritage, and how that still impacts us today. By working to understand our own culture, we can begin to exercise the muscle of understanding other cultures and building cross-cultural relationships.

Together, we will hear reactions from Justified Anger Alumni and Nehemiah staff, we will dive deeper in small group discussions regarding our own reading experience, and we will work to create an interactive timeline of information that pulls together important dates and events for a more comprehensive view of the United States’ racial history.

Please keep a log of things you might add to this timeline as you read, and view our discussion guides in advance of our gatherings.

ZOOM LINK BELOW:

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucO6uqDIoH91sCrbQLLpB_F7sW9-arXyh

Our 4 part series will be scheduled as follows:

Thursday, January 14, 6-7:30pm, Chapters 1-7

Thursday, January 28, 6-7:30pm, Chapters 8-14

Thursday, February 11, 6-7:30pm, Chapters 15-21

Thursday, February 25, 6-7:30pm, Chapters 22-28

About The History of White People:

"Ever since the Enlightenment, race theory and its inevitable partner, racism, have followed a crooked road, constructed by dominant peoples to justify their domination of others. Filling a huge gap in the historical literature that has long focused on the non-white, eminent historian Nell Irvin Painter guides us through more than two thousand users of Western civilization, tracing not only the invention of the idea of race but also the frequent worship of various white races for economic, social, and political ends. The History of White People is a mind-expanding and myth-destroying exploration of notions of white race--not merely a skin color but also a signal of power, prestige, and beauty to be withheld and granted selectively."