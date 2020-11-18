ONLINE: Justified Anger Book Club

press release: The JA Book Club is diving into the wisdom of Austin Channing Brown through her memoir I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness. Channing Brown calls us to more deeply understand the impact of white dominance across personal, social, and professional realms by sharing her own experiences navigating the world as a black woman. Nehemiah Executive Vice President Harry Hawkins will join members of the book club to share his thoughts before we split into small groups to deepen our learning from this important book.

We will be offering 2 live online discussion sessions about the book in November. The discussions will be held on Zoom and include opportunities for both large and small group discussion. You can choose to attend on either of the following dates (Please register for only one.)

Registrants will receive a copy of questions to consider while reading the book. Small groups will be assigned one or two questions from that list to discuss.

The need for white individuals to engage in the work of antiracism is both urgent and lifelong, and it requires both education and humility. We hope this is an opportunity to continue that work, even as we practice social distancing. We’d love to have you join us.