ONLINE: Justified Journey

DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING AND PANEL Q&A

Join us for a special evening of exploring the true history of our nation through Dr. Alex Gee's journey into his own ancestry. If you want to understand how America's legacy of the Black experience extends to the racial inequalities that still exist today, then you need to hear this story of family revelations and hope.

GUESTS

Dr. Alex Gee: The film tells his story as he makes the poignant discovery that alters his perspective on the past and the future. As he reflects on his story, Gee reveals how it embodies the wider struggle for black equality and equity in America and what must be done to create real change.

Greg Jeschke: As the producer of Justified Journey and owner of JDog Productions, Greg brings his perspective on crafting Dr. Gee's story for this documentary. Greg is an award-winning journalism veteran, communicator, and storyteller.

Christy Clark-Pujara: UW Professor of History and Justified Anger Black History for a New Day course Lecturer, Clark-Pujara brings a dynamic perspective on African American history and slavery.

John Harkins: As the first point of contact with Dr. Gee's white descendents, John is Dr. Gee's cousin. John is the great-great-great-grandson of Ruben Gee, a plantation-holding Welsh slave owner.