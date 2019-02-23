Juustopalooza

press release: Here's a chance to sample and buy several different juustoleipä cheeses, also known as juusto. What's juusto? It's a tasty cheese that's made to fry and eat warm. Think grilled cheese sandwich without the bread. They've been making it in Finland for more than 200 years!

When you serve juustoleipä cold—sliced or in chunks—it squeaks like fresh cheese curds, but the preferred way is to heat it up in a pan or sear it on a grill for a warm, creamy treat. Get this, the cheese won’t actually melt. Instead it softens into a pleasantly buttery and creamy slice of goodness. It’s a gluten-free alternative that satisfies a comfort food craving.

Here in the US, “bread cheese” comes in a few flavors, including jalapeño, which makes a tasty appetizer or tailgate snack.