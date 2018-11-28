JVN Project Open House

press release: The JVN Project has spent time preparing for major shifts in our organization and we look forward to sharing about them all with you. In the meantime, please take a look at all that we have coming up, beginning with our Open House where you can learn about how to join our growing organization! Each year we serve and empower through an annual Hip-Hop Festival, city-wide youth poetry slam competition, and much more! We are looking for both student and non-student leaders!