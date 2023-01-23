JWST: Gateway to the Universe

press release: In this program we will explore the wonders of the design, build, launching and bringing online one of the most important new tools for astronomical exploration of our lifetimes. The program will also dive into the amazing things that we have already learned from the first six months of the James Webb Space Telescope's operations.

6 & 7:30 pm, 1/23-24, MMSD Planetarium. Tickets are $2.50 per person and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window with cash only for any shows that are not sold out. The ticket window opens 30 minutes before each show. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.