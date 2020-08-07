ONLINE: K-12, Kids and the Coronavirus: What's the Right Balance?

press release: Schools across America are reopening amid the pandemic. In Wisconsin, 421 school districts are deciding how and when kids will return to the classrooms this fall, affecting nearly 855,000 students. What is the best way to safely return to the brick and mortar schools? Should students be learning virtually from home? What are the challenges and tradeoffs?

This week’s Two Bald Guys welcomes three guests who will provide insight from their unique perspectives.

John Ashley - executive director, Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB)

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.