× Expand Julianna Photography A person sits on a sandy beach. Kainalu

media release: Kainalu is a psychedelic funk recording project by independent multi-instrumentalist and producer, Trent Prall. Drawing influence from modern psychedelia and classic motown artists he grew up listening to, Kainalu’s unique sound has gained international appeal. Kainalu’s core is rooted in Prall’s Japanese-Hawaiian heritage; the word roughly translating to ocean waves, but more personally the concept of the ocean rising and breaking down the islands through time and the impermanence of life. Kainalu explores this meaning through both its sound and visuals. Joined by guitarist Joe Waldbillig, bassist Evan Nelson, drummers Matthew Allen and Julian Russell, and conguero Aaron Gochberg, Prall creates a more jam-oriented live interpretation of his recorded music.

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.