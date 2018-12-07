Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

press release:

After losing her grandfather, Aoia girl who can see spirits known as ayakashiis suddenly approached by an ogre. Demanding she pay her grandfathers debt, he makes a huge request: her hand in marriage! Refusing this absurd offer, Aoi decides to work at the Tenjin-ya bed and breakfast for the ayakashi to pay back what her family owes.

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation. Each meeting will include screenings of everything from classic titles to new releases. The club is aimed primarily at teens and adults. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting.

Call ahead to reserve your spot! People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.