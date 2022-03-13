Kalaanjali School of Dance

Cardinal Heights Uppper Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

***THIS IS A FREE EVENT***

Kalaanjali School of Dance & Guru Meenakshi Ganesan Present Apprenticeship Recital 2022 - Classical Indian Dance (Presented by WI Arts Board Traditional & Folk Arts Apprentices) 

with live orchestra 

By Apprentices Sneha Chandrashekar, Leena-Sumati Nagaraj, Ishika Pulimamidi, Sowmya Venkat

(Students of Master Trainer Meenakshi Ganesan)

and performance by Guru Meenakshi Ganesan (Master Artist)

To make sure everyone is protected and comfortable during this pandemic, we humbly request that everyone ages 5+ be vaccinated and masked during this event.

Theater & Dance
608-833-3102
