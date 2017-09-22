Kalpana Prakash, Jim Miller, Alan Weiner, Scott Lesh, Will Weber

press release: Splendid Art Closing Event - Last chance to see this show!

Friday September 22, 5-7pm, Solidarity Realty, 1148 Williamson St.

Includes art by five artists:

Fantastic group show with sculptures, paintings, stained glass, and drawings.

The artists are Kalpana Prakash, Jim Miller, Alan Weiner, Scott Lesh and Will Weber.

Stop on in and meet the artists and enjoy some snacks and a beverage.

Last chance to see this great body of work.